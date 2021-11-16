Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2021: LFG,NWN,FTI,GEVO

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.36 to $81.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.71 to $82.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.29 higher at $5.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Archaea Energy (LFG) rose 4.3% after the renewable natural gas producer Tuesday announced a a 21-year purchase and sale agreement with a Northwest Natural Holdings (NWN) subsidiary. Under terms of the deal, Northwest Natural Gas will buy up to one million metric million BTUs of renewable natural gas each year beginning next year, reaching the full yearly quantity by 2025. Northwest shares were 1.2% lower this afternoon.

TechnipFMC (FTI) climbed 6.6% after saying it received a new contract from an Exxon Mobil (XOM) subsidiary in Guyana to supply the subsea production system for the Yellowtail development in the Stabroek offshore exploration block.

Gevo (GEVO) slid 4.8% after Tuesday announcing a memorandum of understanding with privately held Sweetwater Energy to build and operate a cellulose and lignin processing plant next to Gevo's renewable liquid fuels facility in Luverne, Minnesota. Once operational, the new plant is expected to supply Gevo with up to 30,000 tons of biomass-derived cellulosic sugars each year for use as feedstock.

