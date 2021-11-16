Energy Sector Update for 11/16/2021: FTI, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining 0.10% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.04% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.16 at $79.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.01 to $82.06 per barrel and natural gas futures were 32 cents higher at $5.23 per 1 million BTU.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was over 1% higher after saying it has secured a large contract from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil (XOM), to supply the overall subsea production system for the Yellowtail development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) launched a sale of its oil and gas properties in the first major US shale field as it reshuffles its portfolio to focus on more lucrative assets, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson. Exxon Mobil was marginally advancing in recent trading.

