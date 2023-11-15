Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2023: SU, NGS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.1% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.1% at $77.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.9% to $81.72 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.5% higher at $3.19 per 1 million BTU.

Suncor Energy (SU) raised its quarterly dividend by about 5% to 0.545 Canadian dollar ($0.40) per share, payable on Dec. 22 to shareholders on record as of Dec. 1. Suncor Energy was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) was up more than 4% after it posted a net profit of $0.18 per share in Q3, reversing from a loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.08.

