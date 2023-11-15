Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2023: CVX, NBR, NGS

Energy stocks were slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.3%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 10. EIA didn't release data in the previous week due to a systems upgrade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 1.3% to $77.22 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 1% to $81.69 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 4.2% to $3.24 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chevron (CVX) is exploring the sale of its assets in the Haynesville shale formation that lies under East Texas after temporarily halting development, with a full sale among the considerations, Reuters reported late Tuesday. Chevron shares rose 0.6%.

Natural Gas Services (NGS) jumped past 13% after it posted a net profit of $0.18 per share in Q3, reversing from a loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.08.

Nabors Industries (NBR) shares were slightly lower after it said Wednesday its Nabors Industries Inc. unit launched an offering for $550 million in senior unsecured notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.