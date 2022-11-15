Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: SHLS, NRGV, HPK

November 15, 2022 — 01:01 pm EST

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was just 0.3% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.66 to $86.53 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.58 to $93.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $6.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) surged more than 31% on Tuesday after the solar-energy components company overnight reported improved Q3 results compared with year-ago levels and topping analyst projections for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also raised the bottom of its 2022 revenue guidance by $10 million to a new range of $310 million to $325 million, continuing to straddle the Capital IQ consensus expecting $313.1 million in revenue at Shoals this year.

Energy Vault (NRGV) rose over 23% after the electricity storage company late Monday reiterated its forecast expecting $680 million in combined revenue during its 2022 and 2023, including between $75 million to $100 million in revenue for the current 12 months ending Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $81.7 million in revenue at the company this year, growing to $628.3 million when the $546.6 million consensus call is added to their two-year total.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was 1.4% higher, overcoming an early 11.5% slide, after overnight reporting a Q3 profit of $0.85 per share, up from $0.08 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased more than four times compared with year-ago levels. The single analyst polled by Capital IQ had been expecting the oil and natural gas producer to earn $0.70 per share during Q3.

