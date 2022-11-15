Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: EP, VVV, OPAL, XLE, USO, UNG

November 15, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Energy stocks were mixed at Tuesday's open with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.11% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.82% at $85.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.68% to $92.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.66% lower at $5.89 per 1 million BTU.

Empire Petroleum (EP) posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. Empire Petroleum was down 5% in premarket activity.

Valvoline (VVV) opened more than 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier and above the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.56.

OPAL Fuels (OPAL) was shedding nearly 3% in value after it reported a Q3 diluted net loss of $0.06 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.05.

