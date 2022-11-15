Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: CHRA,SHLS,NRGV,HPK

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) 1.1% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.05 higher at $86.92 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.49 to $93.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.10 to $6.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Charah Solutions (CHRA) was sinking more than 45% late in Tuesday trading, staying within close range of a new record low of $0.88 per share, after the utility-services company reported a wider Q3 net loss than the two-analyst consensus had been expecting and it priced a $30 million private placement of 30,000 series B preferred shares at $1,000 apiece. Charah also announced plans for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and it named a new CEO along with a new chief financial officer and a new executive board chairman.

Among gainers, HighPeak Energy (HPK) was 1.6% higher, overcoming an early 11.5% slide, after overnight reporting a Q3 profit of $0.85 per share, up from $0.08 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased more than four times compared with year-ago levels. The single analyst polled by Capital IQ had been expecting the oil and natural gas producer to earn $0.70 per share during Q3.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) surged more than 21% on Tuesday after the solar-energy components company overnight reported improved Q3 results compared with year-ago levels and topping analyst projections for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also raised the bottom of its 2022 revenue guidance by $10 million to a new range of $310 million to $325 million, continuing to straddle the Capital IQ consensus expecting $313.1 million in revenue at Shoals this year.

Energy Vault (NRGV) also rose nearly 22% after the electricity storage company late Monday reiterated its forecast expecting $680 million in combined revenue during its 2022 and 2023, including between $75 million to $100 million in revenue for the current 12 months ending Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $81.7 million in revenue at the company this year, growing to $628.3 million when the $546.6 million consensus call is added to their two-year total.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.