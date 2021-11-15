Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2021: RDS.A, RDS.B, TNP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) recently slipping by 0.16%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.04 at $79.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.06 to $81.11 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $4.86 per 1 million BTU.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it is asking its shareholders to vote on its proposal to change its dual-class share structure to a single-class share structure.

TEN (TNP) was 2% higher after it disclosed long-term charters with profit-sharing provisions for two "very large crude carrier" tankers. The shipping company said the contracts will run a minimum of three years and a maximum of five, and are expected to generate gross revenue of more than $110 million over the maximum period.

