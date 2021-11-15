Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2021: RCON,CVX,TTE,TNP

Energy stocks added to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was declining 0.9% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.1% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.09 higher at $80.88 per barrel, reversing earlier declines fueled by speculation the Biden Administration will move to lower gasoline prices by adding more oil into the market from the US strategic petroleum reserve. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was recently slipping $0.09 to $82.09 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $4.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) dropped 7% after the Chinese oilfield-services company reported a 27.1% year-over-year decline in FY21 revenue to $7.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Tsakos Energy Transportation (TNP) was falling 1%, giving back an early 2% gain after saying late Friday that it signed long-term charters with profit-sharing provisions for two "very large crude carrier" tankers. The contracts will run between three years and five years and could generate more than $110 million over the maximum period, the tanker company said.

To the upside, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) was 0.3% higher after the oil, gas, biofuels and renewables company said it repurchased nearly 4.8 million of its shares last week at an average of 43.6989 euros ($54.29) per share.

Chevron (CVX) rose 2.1% after UBS raised its stock rating for the energy major to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $15 to $125, citing an "oil upcycle," and the company's "capital credibility."

