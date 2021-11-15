Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2021: CVX,TTE,TNP

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.97 to $79.82 per barrel amid prospects the US could tap into its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address soaring prices. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.97 to $81.20 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.11 higher at $4.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) rose 2.3% after UBS raised its stock rating for the energy major to buy from neutral and increased its price target by $15 to $125, citing an "oil upcycle," and the company's "capital credibility."

Total Energies SE (TTE) was 0.4% higher after the global oil and gas company said it repurchased nearly 4.8 million of its shares from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 at an average of 43.6989 euros per share.

Tsakos Energy Transportation (TNP) was falling 0.7%, giving back an early 2% gain after saying late Friday that it signed long-term charters with profit-sharing provisions for two "very large crude carrier" tankers. The contracts will run between three years and five years and could generate more than $110 million over the maximum period, the tanker company said.

