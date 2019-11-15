Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2019: OXY, APC, CPG, HP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.36%

CVX: -0.70%

COP: +0.70%

SLB: +0.55%

OXY: +3.42%

Most energy majors were rallying pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was up $0.16 at $56.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract gained $0.05 to $62.33 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.04% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.72% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which was advancing by more than 3% after Reuters reported that A Delaware court judge rejected activist investor Carl Icahn's motion to have access to information on the company's acquisition of Andarko Petroleum (APC).

(+) Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was more than 3% higher after announcing an agreement to sell certain associated gas infrastructure assets in Saskatchewan to Steel Reef Infrastructure for $500 million in cash.

(+) Helmerich & Payne (HP) was climbing more than 1% after it reported a fiscal Q4 net income of $0.37 per share, compared with $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.