Energy
OXY

Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2019: OXY, APC, CPG, HP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.36%

CVX: -0.70%

COP: +0.70%

SLB: +0.55%

OXY: +3.42%

Most energy majors were rallying pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was up $0.16 at $56.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract gained $0.05 to $62.33 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.04% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.72% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which was advancing by more than 3% after Reuters reported that A Delaware court judge rejected activist investor Carl Icahn's motion to have access to information on the company's acquisition of Andarko Petroleum (APC).

(+) Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was more than 3% higher after announcing an agreement to sell certain associated gas infrastructure assets in Saskatchewan to Steel Reef Infrastructure for $500 million in cash.

(+) Helmerich & Payne (HP) was climbing more than 1% after it reported a fiscal Q4 net income of $0.37 per share, compared with $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY CPG HP XOM

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular