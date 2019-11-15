Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2019: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, IEA/EIA reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude jumped on Friday, ending the week higher, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comments late on Thursday that a partial trade agreement with China was close to being signed outweighed supply concerns raised by the International Energy Agency on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by almost 2% to $57.78, compared with the $57.24 close a week ago, implying the increase in prices on Friday helped the commodity close the week higher.

Kudlow said the agreement between the US and China was approaching given the constructive negotiations with trade officials in Beijing. He cautioned the market, however, saying President Donald Trump "likes what he sees, he's not ready to make a commitment, he hasn't signed off on a commitment for phase one, we have no agreement just yet for phase one," according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The Commerce Secretary told Fox Business: "We are down to the last details now."

Data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes showed Friday that the US oil rig count dropped by 10 to 674 during the week that ended on Nov. 15, the lowest level since April 2017. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by 11 to 806 as gas rigs slid by one to 129.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation slid by nine to 88, and gas rigs were up by three to 46 during the week. As a result, the North American total was down by 17 to 940 versus 1,279 a year ago, the data showed.

The rig count is dropping in the US, with inventories advancing for the third straight week and production hitting a new record high.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday that crude stockpiles surged by 2.2 million barrels over a week to Nov. 8, higher than a 1.6 million-barrel jump expected in a Reuters' poll of analysts. Furthermore, the US output of crude climbed by 200,000 barrels a day to 12.8 million barrels a day.

On Friday, the International Energy Agency raised supply concerns, saying producers from outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are expected to lift output by 2.3 million barrels per day in 2020, while leaving its demand growth forecast unchanged at 1.2 million barrels per day.

The IEA said in a report that it expects the US to lead the way as non-OPEC countries lift their output next year. It anticipates "significant" growth from Brazil and Norway as well as barrels from a new producer, Guyana.

The agency warned that a continuously well-supplied market would offer "cold comfort" to a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia in Vienna, Austria early in December to evaluate the current state of the energy market and review its production cuts.

The OPEC and non-OPEC producers have been cutting 1.2 million barrels per day from their joint production since the beginning of this year to stabilize the oil market.

