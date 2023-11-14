Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2023: NPWR, VNOM, VTLE

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 3.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $78.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $82.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $3.13 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Net Power (NPWR) shares tumbled 16%. The company reported a Q3 loss of $0.44 per diluted share.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) fell 2.7% following a secondary offering of shares by a stockholder.

Vital Energy (VTLE) said it promoted Katie Hill to chief operating officer. Its shares rose 0.5%.

