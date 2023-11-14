News & Insights

Energy
NPWR

Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2023: NPWR, VNOM, VTLE

November 14, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 3.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $78.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $82.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $3.13 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Net Power (NPWR) shares tumbled 16%. The company reported a Q3 loss of $0.44 per diluted share.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) fell 2.7% following a secondary offering of shares by a stockholder.

Vital Energy (VTLE) said it promoted Katie Hill to chief operating officer. Its shares rose 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NPWR
VNOM
VTLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.