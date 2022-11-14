Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2022: FREY,CQP,AQN,AQN.TO,AMPS

Energy stocks were ending mixed this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.09 lower at $85.87 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.77 to $93.22 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $5.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FREYR Battery (FREY) raced 9.9% higher despite reporting a Q3 net loss of $0.80 per share, almost doubling its $0.42 loss a year earlier and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.35 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) still as nearly 1% higher after the liquified natural gas exporting company disclosed plans to issue $430 million of its senior secured amortizing notes maturing in 2037 through its Sabine Pass LNG unit and using the net proceeds to help redeem $500 million of its outstanding senior secured notes due 2023.

Among decliners, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) slid over 15% after a BMO Capital downgrade to market perform from outperform previously coupled with a $6.50 reduction in its price target for the Canadian utility company to $11 a share. The analyst action follows Algonquin Friday missing Wall Street expectations with Q3 earnings and also cutting its 2022 profit forecast below the consensus view.

Altus Power (AMPS) also slumped more than 15% after the residential solar-energy company Monday reported a Q3 net loss of $0.63 per share, expanding on a $0.01 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing Wall Street expectations for a $0.02 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 51% year-over-year, rising to $30.4 million and beating the $29.4 million analyst mean.

