Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2022: CEI, XOM, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.18%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 8% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.4% at $87.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.17% to $94.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7.98% higher at $6.34 per 1 million BTU.

Camber Energy (CEI) was declining by more than 3% after saying it received a letter from the NYSE American advising that its securities have been trading at a 30-day trading average price of less than $0.20 per share.

ExxonMobil (XOM) said it has signed an agreement with Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina for a carbon capture and storage project to support the country's 2060 net-zero goal. ExxonMobil was marginally lower recently.

BP (BP) said it has started shipping liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from Mozambique's offshore Coral Sul facility as it targets an LNG portfolio of 30 million tonnes by 2030. BP was slightly declining in recent market activity.

