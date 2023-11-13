Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2023: XOM, ACDC, AMPS

Energy stocks advanced Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.3% to $78.17 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.3% to $82.45 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 3.6% to $3.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) started the first phase of lithium production in Arkansas as the oil giant seeks to become a leading supplier of the key electric vehicle battery component by 2030. Its shares rose almost 1%.

ProFrac (ACDC) shares jumped nearly 7% after a regulatory filing showed THRC Holdings bought 630,496 shares on Friday. THRC owns 10% of Profrac.

Altus Power (AMPS) shares were falling 6.6% after its Q3 EPS and operating revenue missed analysts' expectations.

