News & Insights

Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2023: XOM, ACDC, AMPS

November 13, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks advanced Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.3% to $78.17 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.3% to $82.45 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 3.6% to $3.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) started the first phase of lithium production in Arkansas as the oil giant seeks to become a leading supplier of the key electric vehicle battery component by 2030. Its shares rose almost 1%.

ProFrac (ACDC) shares jumped nearly 7% after a regulatory filing showed THRC Holdings bought 630,496 shares on Friday. THRC owns 10% of Profrac.

Altus Power (AMPS) shares were falling 6.6% after its Q3 EPS and operating revenue missed analysts' expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
ACDC
AMPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.