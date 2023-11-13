Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2023: TTE, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $77.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.3% to $81.65 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.2% higher at $3.16 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was advancing 0.4% after saying it has agreed to acquire three gas-fired power plants totaling 1.5 gigawatts of capacity in Texas for $635 million, subject to regulatory approvals.

Chevron (CVX) has resumed supplying natural gas from the offshore Tamar gas field to customers in Israel and the region after being told to resume production by Israel's Energy Ministry, Reuters reported, citing the company. Chevron was 0.3% higher pre-bell.

