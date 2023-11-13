News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2023: TTE, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

November 13, 2023 — 09:26 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $77.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.3% to $81.65 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.2% higher at $3.16 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was advancing 0.4% after saying it has agreed to acquire three gas-fired power plants totaling 1.5 gigawatts of capacity in Texas for $635 million, subject to regulatory approvals.

Chevron (CVX) has resumed supplying natural gas from the offshore Tamar gas field to customers in Israel and the region after being told to resume production by Israel's Energy Ministry, Reuters reported, citing the company. Chevron was 0.3% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
CVX
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.