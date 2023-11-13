Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2023: MNTK, XOM, AMPS, ACDC

Energy stocks were advancing late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 0.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.7% to $78.44 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.6% to $82.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.5% to $3.23 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Montauk Renewables (MNTK) shares soared 33% after Scotiabank upgraded the stock to sector outperform from sector perform with a price target of $9.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) started the first phase of lithium production in Arkansas as the oil giant seeks to become a leading supplier of the key electric vehicle battery component by 2030. Its shares rose 1%.

Altus Power (AMPS) shares were falling 11% after its Q3 EPS and operating revenue missed analysts' expectations.

ProFrac (ACDC) shares jumped nearly 6% after a regulatory filing showed THRC Holdings bought 630,496 shares on Friday. THRC owns 10% of Profrac.

