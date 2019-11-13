Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2019: MUR,HON,EC,FTI

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.4% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down alsmot 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 32 cents to $57.12 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract rose 40 cents to $62.46 per barrel. December natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Murphy Oil (MUR) slipped 2% on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas producer said it has started a cash tender offer to buy back up to $550 million of its outstanding 4.00% senior notes due 2022 and its 3.70% senior notes due 2022. The tender offer is scheduled to expire a minute before midnight ET on Dec. 11. The company is largely funding the tender bid using net proceeds from a planned $550 million offering of debt securities maturing in 2027.

In other sector news:

(-) Honeywell (HON) turned fractionally lower, giving back a small prior advance after late Tuesday saying it was selected to be the main automation contractor for the Al Zour project being developed by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company. Honeywell's process solutions unit will provide front-end engineering design and advanced process control technology for the petrochemicals and refinery integration project, which, when complete, will be the first facility of its kind in Kuwait.

(-) Ecopetrol SA (EC) was edging lower after the Colombian energy company Wednesday said it has formed a joint venture with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to explore 97,000 acres in the Permian Basin in Texas. Under terms of the new partnership, Ecopetrol acquired a 49% stake in Rodeo Midland Basin following a $876.5 million investment.

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI) fell more than 2% after the oilfield-services company late Tuesday said it booked a $125 million non-cash impairment charge against its Q3 financial results after announcing plans to sell its G1201 vessel to an undisclosed buyer and reviewing the carrying value of another subsea vessel. Financial terms of the sales transaction were not disclosed.

