Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2019: HON,EC,OXY,FTI

Energy stocks were narrowly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling slightly more than 0.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down nearly 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was rising 64 cents to $57.44 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was advancing 57 cents to $62.63 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was posting a more than 1% gain while the United States Natural Gas fund was sinking over 1.6% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was dropping about 2.2%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Honeywell (HON) was fractionally higher after late Tuesday saying it was selected to be the main automation contractor for the Al Zour project being developed by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company. Honeywell's process solutions unit will provide front-end engineering design and advanced process control technology for the petrochemicals and refinery integration project, which, when complete, will be the first facility of its kind in Kuwait.

In other sector news:

(-) Ecopetrol SA (EC) was edging lower after the Colombian energy company Wednesday said it has formed a joint venture with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to explore 97,000 acres in the Permian Basin in Texas. Under terms of the new partnership, Ecopetrol acquired a 49% stake in Rodeo Midland Basin following a $876.5 million investment.

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI) fell more than 1% after the oilfield-services company late Tuesday said it booked a $125 million non-cash impairment charge against its Q3 financial results after announcing plans to sell its G1201 vessel to an undisclosed buyer and reviewing the carrying value of another subsea vessel. Financial terms of the sales transaction were not disclosed.

