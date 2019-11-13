Energy Sector Update for 11/13/2019: CHK, MCF, HON

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.32%

CVX: -0.17%

COP: flat

SLB: -0.58%

OXY: -0.36%

Major energy stocks were mostly trading lower during pre-market trading hours Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery lost $0.43 to $56.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract fell 58 cents to $61.48 per barrel. Natural gas futures for December were 3 cents lower at $2.59 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.59%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 1.64%.

In other sector news:

(+) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) jumped more than 18% during pre-market trading hours. The company has said that the recent volatility in its shares were connected with NGP Energy making a distribution of Chesapeake shares to partners of investment funds it manages.

(+) Honeywell (HON) was up by less than 1% in pre-market trading after being selected as the main automation contractor for a project being developed by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company.

(=) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) was flat pre-bell Wednesday. The company reported late Tuesday a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share, compared with a loss of $3.26 per share a year ago. That figure missed analyst expectations of a loss of $0.13 per share.

