Energy Sector Update for 11/12/2021: SDPI, GASS, IMO, IMO.TO

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.72 to $80.87 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.78 to $82.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.30 lower at $4.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) fell 2.5% despite the drilling tools company Friday reporting break-even Q3 earnings, improving on a $0.07 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. It also said Q3 revenue increased 130% over year-ago levels during the three months ended Sept. 30, rising to $3.6 million and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting $3.43 million in revenue.

StealthGas (GASS) rose 1.0% after the liquefied petroleum gas transportation company said shareholders of record on Nov. 23 will be eligible to receive one common share in its newly formed Imperial Petroleum holding company for its four tanker vessels for every eight StealthGas shares they own. The spinoff and stock distributions are scheduled for Dec. 3, pending regulatory approvals of Imperial's registration documents by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 4% after the Canadian energy producer Friday announced plans to accelerate its stock buyback program and returning over $1 billion to investors by the end of January. Through Oct. 31, the company said it had repurchased nearly 12 million shares of the 35.6 million shares authorized through its normal course issuer bid, leaving around 23.6 million shares still available for repurchase by the new Jan. 31 deadline.

