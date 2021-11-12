Energy Sector Update for 11/12/2021: NOG, CIVI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.07 at $80.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.58 to $82.06 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.087 lower at $5.062 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) announced a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, representing a 78% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on Jan. 31, 2022 to stockholders on record as of Dec. 30, 2021. Northern Oil and Gas was down 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) has acquired credits to offset carbon emissions from its oilfield activities, Bloomberg reported, citing Chairman Ben Dell. Civitas Resources was inactive recently.

