Energy Sector Update for 11/12/2021: AQN,AQN.TO,SDPI,GASS,IMO,IMO.TO

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their prior losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.80 lower at $80.79 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.70 to $82.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.36 to $4.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) was fractionally higher late in Friday trading, recovering from a 1.3% slide to its lowest share price since August 2020, after the Canadian electrical generation and transmission company reported a 40.3% increase in Q3 revenue to $528.6 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $489.1 million. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.15 per share, unchanged from year-ago levels and matching analyst projections for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) was 1% higher in late trade, overcoming a midday slide, after the drilling tools company Friday reported break-even Q3 earnings, improving on a $0.07 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. It also said Q3 revenue increased 130% over year-ago levels during the three months ended Sept. 30, rising to $3.6 million and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting $3.43 million in revenue.

StealthGas (GASS) rose 2.1% after the liquefied petroleum gas transportation company said shareholders of record on Nov. 23 will be eligible to receive one common share in its newly formed Imperial Petroleum holding company for its four tanker vessels for every eight StealthGas shares they own. The spinoff and stock distributions are scheduled for Dec. 3, pending regulatory approvals of Imperial's registration documents by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 2.9% after the Canadian energy producer Friday announced plans to accelerate its stock buyback program and returning over $1 billion to investors by the end of January. Through Oct. 31, the company said it had repurchased nearly 12 million shares of the 35.6 million shares authorized through its normal course issuer bid, leaving around 23.6 million shares still available for repurchase by the new Jan. 31 deadline.

