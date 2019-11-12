Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/12/2019: LONE, TDW, NOG, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.37%

CVX: +0.56%

COP: +0.37%

SLB: +0.49%

OXY: +0.41%

Energy heavyweights were rallying pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was up $0.48 at $57.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract gained $0.52 to $62.70 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.50% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.86% higher.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Lonestar Resources US (LONE), which was gaining more than 9% after it reported a Q3 net income of $0.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.88 per share in the prior-year quarter, and beating the average estimate of a $0.14 loss per share compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Tidewater (TDW) was retreating more than 6% after it booked a net loss of $1.15 per share, compared with a loss of $1.16 per share a year ago in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had expected a GAAP loss of $0.30 per share.

(-) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was declining around 1% after it booked Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, down from $0.11 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $0.11 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

