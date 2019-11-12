Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/12/2019: HON,CLMT,CLNE,SYPR

MT Newswires
Energy stocks turned considerably lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.7% in late trade while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 6 cents lower at $56.80 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract fell 12 cents to $62.06 per barrel. December natural gas futures slipped 2 cents lower to $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Honeywell (HON) was fractionally higher in late Tuesday trading after saying its process solutions unit was tapped by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company to be the primary automation contractor for a refinery and petrochemicals integration project in the Middle East country. The new contract follows Honeywell's universal oil products subsidiary earlier this year signing on for a modernization and capacity expansion project of the Al Zour complex that includes the Kuwaiti refinery. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was down almost 2% in late Tuesday trading, giving back an earlier gain that followed the company reporting a surprise non-GAAP Q3 profit and sales topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.09 per unit, reversing a $0.17 per unit adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue declined 2.5% compared with the same quarter last year to $929.6 million but still beat the $713.2 million Street view.

(-) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) fell nearly 4% after the compressed and liquefied natural gas seller missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 financial results. It reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share non-GAAP profit. Revenue declined 3.8% year-over-year to $74.4 million, which includes an unrealized $1.1 million gain on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts, also trailing the $78.3 million analyst mean.

(-) Sypris Solutions (SYPR) plunged 20% after the pipeline and truck components company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share, improving on a $0.11 per share loss during the same quarter last year but missing the single analyst estimate of a $0.05 per share quarterly profit, according to Capital IQ. Revenue increased 5.5% compared with the year-ago quarter to $22.3 million but also trailed the $25.95 million Street view.

