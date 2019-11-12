Energy
CLMT

Energy Sector Update for 11/12/2019: CLMT,CLNE,SYPR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.93%

CVX +0.31%

COP -0.35%

SLB +0.98%

OXY -0.93%

Energy stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was up 6 cents to $56.92 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was falling 4 cents to $62.14 per barrel. December natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.64 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was unchanged. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining fractionally.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) rose 5% after Tuesday reporting a surprise non-GAAP Q3 profit and sales topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.09 per unit, reversing a $0.17 per unit adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue declined 2.5% compared with the same quarter last year to $929.6 million but still beat the $713.2 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) fell over 2% after the compressed and liquefied natural gas seller missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 financial results. It reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per share non-GAAP profit. Revenue declined 3.8% year-over-year to $74.4 million, which includes an unrealized $1.1 million gain on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts, also trailing the $78.3 million analyst mean.

(-) Sypris Solutions (SYPR) plunged 21% after the pipeline and truck components company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share, improving on a $0.11 per share loss during the same quarter last year but missing the single analyst estimate of a $0.05 per share quarterly profit, according to Capital IQ. Revenue increased 5.5% compared with the year-ago quarter to $22.3 million but also trailed the $25.95 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLMT CLNE SYPR

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular