Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO

Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil also added to its Thursday advance, settling $2.49 higher at $88.96 per barrel. North Sea Brent crude also was rising $2.42 to $96.09 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.36 to $5.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Freyr Battery (FREY) climbed 5.5% on Friday after the electricity storage company said it was accelerating its US expansion after buying a location in northwestern Georgia where it will develop a clean battery manufacturing plant. Work on the Giga America facility will begin with a cell production module valued at around $1.7 billion.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) added 1.6% following its Q3 results, with revenue more than tripling over the same quarter in 2021, rising to $696.7 million and topping the $691.1 million two-analyst mean.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) rose 7% after the solar panels company overnight reported an increase in its Q3 revenue, rising to $275.5 million but still trailing the four-analyst consensus estimate expecting $277.2 million. Maxeon also is projecting between $290 million to $330 million in revenue for its current Q4 compared with the $328.3 million Street view.

Among decliners, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) was down over 19% in US trading, earlier sinking over 24% to its lowest share price since January 2017. The Canadian electric utility reported a non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.11 per share, down from $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.16 per share. It also cut its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings to $0.66 to $0.69 per share compared with Wall Street estimates modeling for a non-GAAP profit of $0.74 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.