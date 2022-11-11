Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: CVX, LFG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing 1.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 3.8% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.8% at $88.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.6% to $96.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.2% higher at $6.38 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX), Pertamina Power Indonesia and Keppel Infrastructure have entered into an agreement to study the development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Indonesia, the companies said. Chevron was up 1.4% recently.

Archaea Energy (LFG) was inactive pre-bell after saying Thursday its Q3 loss widened to $0.18 per diluted share from a loss of $0.13 a year earlier. A single analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.27 per share.

