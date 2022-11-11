Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO

Energy stocks were outpacing the most of broader Friday markets by a wide margin, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both gaining 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rebounding this year, rising $1.68 to $88.15 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was gaining $1.55 to $95.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.36 lower at $5.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProFrac Holding (ACDC) added 4.4% following its Q3 results, with revenue more than tripled over the same quarter in 2021, rising to $696.7 million and topping the $691.1 million two-analyst mean.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) rose 8.5% after the solar panels company overnight reported an increase in its Q3 revenue over its $220.5 million during the same quarter last year, rising to $275.5 million but still trailing the four-analyst consensus estimate expecting $277.2 million. Maxeon also is projecting between $290 million to $330 million in revenue for its current Q4 compared with the $328.3 million Street view.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) was down almost 18% in US trading, earlier sinking over 24% to its lowest share price since January 2017, after the Canadian electric utility reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.11 per share, down from $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.16 per share. It also cut its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings to $0.66 to $0.69 per share compared with Wall Street estimates modeling for a non-GAAP profit of $0.74 per share.

