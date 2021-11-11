Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2021: SLNG,KOS,TLW.L,OXY,CRC,NGS

Energy stocks pared midday gains following a reversal in crude oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% ahead of Thursday's closing bell while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.2% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.25 higher at $81.59 per barrel, reversing a midday slide, while the global benchmark Brent gained $0.17 to $82.81. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.27 to $5.15 per million BTU.

In company news, Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) added more than 13% after the small-scale liquefied natural gas supplier said Q3 revenue rose 118% to $19.7 million, beating the single analyst estimate tracke by Capital IQ of $15.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed more than 12% after saying Tullow Oil (TLW.L) and PetroSA are exercising pre-emption rights to buy minority interests in two oil fields in Ghana in which it has stake, generating about $150 million in gross proceeds for Kosmos. If the purchases are approved by regulators in Ghana, Kosmos' stake in the Jubilee field will fall to 38.3% from 42.1% while its interest in TEN field will drop to 19.8% from 28.1%.

California Resources (CRC) rose shares 3.6% after the oil producer repored non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.83 per diluted share, from $1.68 per share a year earlier and topping analysts' $1.45 per share consensus estimate excluding one-time items in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue grew 43.8% to $588 million, also exceeding the $493.5 million Street view.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) was 0.9% higher after the compression services and equipment provider reported a 15.2% increase in Q3 revenue over the year-ago period to $18.2 million, beating Street expectations for $16.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.