Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2021: LEU, STNG

Energy stocks were edging up before Thursday's opening bell as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was 0.2% higher. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.59 at $80.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.22 to $82.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $4.95 per 1 million B

In company news, Centrus Energy (LEU) gained almost 6% after the energy firm swung to profit while revenue improved from the year-ago period.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) shares were up by almost 3% after the company reported a wider loss while revenue dropped in Q3.

