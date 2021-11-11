Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2021: KOS, TLW.L, OXY, CRC, NGS

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was hanging on for a 0.3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.56 to $80.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.52 to $82.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.22 higher at $5.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed over 12% after Thursday saying Tullow Oil (TLW.L) and PetroSA are exercising their pre-emption rights to buy minority interests in two oil fields in Ghana from Occidental Petroleum (OXY), generating around $150 million in gross proceeds for Kosmos. If the purchases are approved by regulators in Ghana, Kosmos' stake in the Jubilee field will fall to 38.3% from 42.1% while its interest in TEN field will drop to 19.8% from 28.1%.

California Resources (CRC) rose 4.9% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.83 per diluted share, improving on a $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the three-analyst mean expecting the energy producer to earn $1.45 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew 43.8% to $588 million, also exceeding the $493.5 million Street view.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) was 2.3% higher after the gas compression services and equipment company reported a 15.2% increase in Q3 revenue over the year-ago period, rising to $18.2 million and beating the two-analyst mean expecting $16.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.