Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2019: TRP, FTSI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.62%

CVX: -0.77%

COP: Flat

SLB: -1.71%

OXY: -1.92%

Most energy majors were retreating pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down $0.87 at $56.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract lost $0.73 to $61.78 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 14 cents lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.83% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 4.83% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) TC Energy (TRP)'s Keystone Pipeline has resumed operations after getting shut down due to an oil spill in late October, CBC News reported. TC Energy was unchanged after the news.

(=) FTS International (FTSI) was flat after it filed a registration statement for the offering of up to 76.4 million shares of common stock held by existing shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.