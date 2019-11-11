Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2019: ECA,ECA.TO,NOG,CLMT,XOG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.40%

CVX +0.05%

COP -0.18%

SLB +0.33%

OXY -2.84%

Energy stocks were ending modestly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 38 cents lower at $56.86 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract declined 34 cents to $62.17 per barrel, December natural gas futures fell 15 cents to $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Encana (ECA) lost more ground this afternoon, sinking nearly 5% and giving up modest support earlier Monday that followed a new regulatory filing late Friday showing American mutual fund company Dodge & Cox has acquired more than 105.9 million of the Canadian natural gas company's shares, equal to an 8.2% equity stake. It also holds other securities, which if fully exercised, would increase its ownership interest to over 137.7 million shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) rose 10% after Monday saying it completed the sale of its refinery in San Antonio, Texas, along with a crude oil terminal and pipeline assets to Starlight Relativity Acquisition for $63 million, plus post-closing adjustments. Calumet also said it has agreed to settle all of its outstanding litigation with TexStar Midstream Logistics, releasing $38 million in balance sheet liabilities.

(-) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) declined 1% on Monday after saying 71.3% of the holders of its 8.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2023 have agreed to selected changes to the indenture for the notes, including changes to the provisions for the payment of interest in kind and updating selected covenants and definitions for its restricted payments builder basket. The company also extended the deadline for its tender offer for the second-lien notes until Nov. 14.

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) fell just under 13% after Citigroup Monday lowered its investment recommendation for the company's stock to neutral from buy previously and also reduced its price target for Extraction shares by $4 to $2.50 apiece.

