News & Insights

Energy
SU

Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2023: SU, NGL, XLE, USO, UNG

November 10, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $76.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.2% to $80.97 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $3.06 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Suncor Energy (SU) was climbing nearly 2% after it priced a 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.09 billion) offering comprising two tranches of senior unsecured notes.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.05 per unit, narrowing from a loss of $0.21 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.84 billion, down from $2.01 billion a year earlier. NGL Energy Partners was down more than 1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SU
NGL
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.