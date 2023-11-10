Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2023: SU, NGL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $76.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.2% to $80.97 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $3.06 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Suncor Energy (SU) was climbing nearly 2% after it priced a 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.09 billion) offering comprising two tranches of senior unsecured notes.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.05 per unit, narrowing from a loss of $0.21 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.84 billion, down from $2.01 billion a year earlier. NGL Energy Partners was down more than 1% pre-bell.

