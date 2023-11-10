Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2023: PLUG, CPK, PBR

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.6% to $77.72 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.6% to $82.05 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were down 0.1% to $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) shares slumped 43% after it released disappointing results and raised doubts it could continue as a going concern.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) said Friday it priced an underwritten public offering of about 3.9 million shares at $85.50 each. Its shares edged down about 0.1%.

Petrobras' (PBR) business plan for the 2024-2028 period is likely to include $100 billion in investments the company is both analyzing and committing for spending, Reuters reported Friday. Petrobras shares were up 0.9

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.