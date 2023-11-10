Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2023: HE, PLUG, CPK, PBR

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 1.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $77.16 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.8% to $81.42 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures eased 0.1% to $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares tumbled 17%. The company reported Q3 earnings Thursday of $0.37 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to underweight from equalweight.

Plug Power (PLUG) shares slumped 42% after it released disappointing results and raised doubts it could continue as a going concern.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) said Friday it priced an underwritten public offering of about 3.9 million shares at $85.50 each. Its shares fell 0.6%.

Petrobras' (PBR) business plan for the 2024-2028 period is likely to include $100 billion in investments the company is both analyzing and committing for spending, Reuters reported Friday. Petrobras shares were up 0.1%.

