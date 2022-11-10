Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2022: GPRK, EQNR, KNTK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.39% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.14% at $86.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.01% to $92.64 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $6.09 per 1 million BTU.

Geopark (GPRK) was marginally advancing after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $1.20.

Equinor (EQNR) and its partners have pushed back the investment decision scheduled for the end of this year for the Wisting project to 2026, citing rising costs and challenges in energy markets. Equinor was slightly higher recently.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) was flat after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.04 per diluted share. The company did not provide a year-ago comparison. Two out of three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

