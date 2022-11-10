Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2022: BE,GPRK,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks were moderately higher compared with the broader markets Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising about 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.3% advance but and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 3.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.83 to $86.66 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.11 to $93.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $6.05 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) gained almost 18% after Thursday saying it was partnering with Italian engineering and construction company Cefla to deploy "multiple" megawatts of its solid oxide fuel cells throughout Italy over the next three years. Financial terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

GeoPark (GPRK) added 1.6% after the South American exploration and production company beat a lone analyst's estimate with improved Q3 earnings and revenue and also authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of its outstanding stock through the end of 2023.

Vermilion Energy (VET) slid 9.3% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported Q3 net income of $1.65 per share, reversing a $0.91 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.81 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30.

