Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2021: NE,ASC,HUDI,RDS-A,RDS-B

Energy stocks were near their lows for the day ahead of Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) sinking 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 5%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.81 lower at $81.34 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration reported an increase of 1 million barrels in commercial inventories last week. Global crude benchmark Brent dropped $2.37 to $82.41 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.10 to $4.88 per million BTU.

In company news, Noble (NE) shares slid 9% after the offshore drill-rig contractor announced plans to merge with Danish rival Maersk Drilling through an all-stock transaction, with shareholders of each company ending up with 50% of the merged entity. The combined company will be led by Noble CEO Robert Eifler, who will become a director on its board along with three members designated by Noble and another three directors selected by Maersk.

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) declined 4.9% after the petroleum tanker company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.37 per share, wider than its loss of $0.20 per sharea year earlier and trailing the average analyst estimate of a loss of a $0.34 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was down 2.4%. The energy major Wednesday said it formed a partnership with the Electric Power Research Institute, business incubators in New York and Boston and municipal officials in Houston, to validate low-carbon hydrogen production, storage, distribution and supply-chain management projects now under development at startup companies.

Among gainers, Huadi International Group (HUDI) rose 8.3% after the Chinese manufacturer announced a new strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment to jointly develop and produce high-pressure stainless steel hydrogen storage tanks and pipelines. Financial details were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.