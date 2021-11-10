Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2021: NE, KRP, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping by 0.56% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.31% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.18 at $84.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.22 to $85.00 per barrel and natural gas futures were 22 cents lower at $4.76 per 1 million BTU.

Noble (NE) was retreating by 7% after the company and Denmark's Maersk Drilling said they have agreed to merge in what the two offshore drilling companies said was primarily an all-stock transaction.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) was down more than 7% after saying it has agreed to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests from an undisclosed seller for about $57 million in cash.

Ecopetrol (EC) was climbing past 2% as it reported a Q3 net income of 3.807 trillion Colombian pesos ($980.4 million), up from 855 billion pesos a year earlier.

