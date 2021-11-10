Energy Sector Update for 11/10/2021: ASC, HUDI, RDS-A, RDS-B

Energy stocks were extending their Wednesday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both sinking 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.8% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $2.51 to $81.64 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported an increase of 1 million barrels in commercial inventories last week compared with an S&P Global Platts survey looking for a drop of 1.6 million barrels for the seven days ended Nov. 5. The benchmark Brent crude contract also was dropping $1.88 to $82.90 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 lower at $4.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ardmore Shipping (ASC) slid 3.9% after the petroleum tanker company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.37 per share, expanding on a $0.20 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.34 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was down 2%. The energy major Wednesday said it has formed a new strategic partnership with the Electric Power Research Institute, together with business incubators in New York and Boston and municipal officials in Houston, to validate low-carbon hydrogen production, storage, distribution and supply-chain management projects now under development at startup companies.

Huadi International Group (HUDI) rose 7.4% after the Chinese manufacturer announced a new strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Ltd to jointly develop and produce high-pressure stainless steel hydrogen storage tanks and pipelines. Financial details were not disclosed.

