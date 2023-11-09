News & Insights

Energy
VVV

Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2023: VVV, ATO, PAM, XLE, USO, UNG

November 09, 2023

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was gaining 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.4% at $76.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.4% to $80.64 per barrel, and natural gas futures were flat at $3.11 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Valvoline (VVV) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Valvoline was 0.3% lower pre-bell.

Atmos Energy (ATO) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $0.80, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.72.

Pampa Energia (PAM) was declining by over 1% after it reported Q3 net income per ADR of $2.80, down from $3.23 a year earlier. Sales revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $474 million, down from $507 million a year earlier.

