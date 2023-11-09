News & Insights

Energy
SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2023: SHEL, VVV, CPK

November 09, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $76.25 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.2% to $80.47 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $3.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) has sued Greenpeace over a protest in the North Sea early this year and is demanding it to stop protests at its infrastructure at sea or in ports permanently or face a damages claim of $8.6 million and an injunction, the environmental organization said. Shell was advancing 1.3%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) fell 3% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $330 million of its common shares.

Valvoline (VVV) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Its shares jumped over 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
VVV
CPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.