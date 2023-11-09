Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2023: SHEL, VVV, CPK

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $76.25 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.2% to $80.47 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $3.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) has sued Greenpeace over a protest in the North Sea early this year and is demanding it to stop protests at its infrastructure at sea or in ports permanently or face a damages claim of $8.6 million and an injunction, the environmental organization said. Shell was advancing 1.3%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) fell 3% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $330 million of its common shares.

Valvoline (VVV) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Its shares jumped over 6%.

