Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2023: EVA, SHEL, CPK, VVV

Energy stocks were edging up late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.3% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.2% to $75.44 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.3% to $79.76 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.2% lower at $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enviva (EVA) shares plunged almost 75% after it warned of substantial doubt over its ability to continue operating.

Shell (SHEL) has sued Greenpeace over a protest in the North Sea early this year and is demanding it to stop protests at its infrastructure at sea or in ports permanently or face a damages claim of $8.6 million and an injunction, the environmental organization said. Shell rose 0.9%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) fell 1.5% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $330 million of its common shares.

Valvoline (VVV) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Its shares jumped over 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.