Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2022: TDW, WTI, MRC, XLE, USO, UNG

November 09, 2022 — 09:11 am EST

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 7% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.87% at $88.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.83% to $94.57 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.24% lower at $5.88 per 1 million BTU.

Tidewater (TDW) was down more than 3% after it priced its registered public offering of about 4 million common shares at $30.25 each for expected gross proceeds of about $120.6 million.

W&T Offshore (WTI) said it Q3 swung to adjusted net income of $0.33 per diluted share from a per-share loss of $0.02 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.28. W&T Offshore was almost 2% lower recently.

MRC Global (MRC) was climbing past 4% after it posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.42, up from $0.09 the year before. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.31.

