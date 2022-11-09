Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2022: OXY, GTLS, GEVO, ARRY

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 4.2% in late trading while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 4.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 5.3% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.08 lower at $85.89 per barrel, with its Wednesday decline accelerating after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories grew by 3.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 4, topping market expectations looking for a build of 250,000 barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.76 to $92.60 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.27 to $5.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) dropped 9.7% after the energy major late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $2.44 per share, improving on an $0.87 per-share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Gevo (GEVO) fell more than 19% after the renewable fuels company saw its non-GAAP Q3 net loss widen to $0.19 per share from $0.07 per share during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.07 per-share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue more than doubled from last year to $309,000 but also trailed the Street's view for $1.2 million.

Chart Industries (GTLS) plunged over 35% after the oilfield and cryogenic equipment company Wednesday announced plans to acquire privately held Howden, paying $4.4 billion in cash and preferred stock for the air and gas handling products company to private-equity investors KPS Capital Partners.

To the upside, Array Technologies (ARRY) rose 13% after the solar-tracking technology firm overnight swung to a non-GAAP profit for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, topping analyst estimates, as revenue increased 173% year-over-year and exceeded Wall Street projections. The company also raised its forecasts for FY22 earnings and revenue above analyst expectations.

