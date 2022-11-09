Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2022: GTLS,GEVO,ARRY

Energy stocks were slumping Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting dropping 3.6% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping just 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.14 to $86.77 per barrel, with the declines accelerating after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial inventories grew by 3.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 4, topping market expectations looking for a build of 250,000 barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.87 to $93.49 per barrel while Henry Hub natural-gas futures were $0.21 lower at $5.92 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chart Industries (GTLS) plunged ore 29% after the oilfield and cryogenic equipment company Wednesday announced plans to acquire privately held Howden, paying $4.4 billion in cash and preferred stock for the air and gas handling products to private-equity investors KPS Capital Partners.

Gevo (GEVO) fell more than 13% after the renewable fuels company saw its non-GAAP Q3 net loss widen to $0.19 per share from $0.07 per share during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.07 per-share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue more than doubled from last year to $309,000 but also trailed the Street's view for $1.2 million.

Array Technologies (ARRY) rose nearly 15% after the solar-tracking technology firm overnight swung to a non-GAAP profit for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, topping analyst estimates, as revenue increased 173% year-over-year and exceeded Wall Street projections. The company also raised its forecasts for FY22 earnings and revenue above analyst expectations.

