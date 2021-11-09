Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2021: TALO, RDS.A, RDS.B, NOG

Energy stocks were relatively flat in premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up by just a fraction and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 4.0%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.44 at $82.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.01 to $83.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down $0.260 at $5.167 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) slumped by more than 7% after pricing a public offering of 6 million common shares by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was up by 0.5% after saying that it plans to offer $200 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 8.125% senior notes due 2028 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) subsidiary Shell New Energies Holding Europe and Hydro Havrand have agreed to work together to explore the possibility of joint projects producing hydrogen from renewable electricity. Shares of the Anglo-Dutch major were up by 0.5%.

